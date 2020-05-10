The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $24.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target decreased by Cfra from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

WU traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,419. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

