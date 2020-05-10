Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,777. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

