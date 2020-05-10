Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of ($38.71) million during the quarter.

Shares of TPRE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. 660,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,463. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sid Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 59,026 shares of company stock valued at $487,422 over the last three months. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

