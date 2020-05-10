Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 1,048,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,181. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

