Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,024,205 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Total were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $169,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 188,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517 in the last three months.

TOT traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,655. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

