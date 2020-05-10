Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Down to $322.50

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $345.70, but opened at $322.50. Trade Desk shares last traded at $315.50, with a volume of 5,225,334 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $933,719.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,051.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

