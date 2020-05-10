Treasure Island Royalty Unt (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) Trading Up 150%

Treasure Island Royalty Unt (OTCMKTS:TISDZ)’s stock price was up 150% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 42,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 34,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Treasure Island Royalty Unt (OTCMKTS:TISDZ)

Treasure Island Royalty Trust holds nonexpense bearing overriding royalty interests in ultra deep prospects in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The trust owns, or has the right to receive, overriding royalty interests from Newfield Exploration Company's interest in any future production.

