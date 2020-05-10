TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,161,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

