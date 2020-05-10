TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.64

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00007379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $4.00 million and $12,564.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.02134407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00175743 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00070314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

