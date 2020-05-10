TurtleNetwork Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $346,899.09 and $4,521.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000236 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00354588 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

