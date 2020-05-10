Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given “Hold” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.45.

Shares of TWLO traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

