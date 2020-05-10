Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWLO. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.45.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $182.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 29.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

