Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $182.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

