Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $182.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.