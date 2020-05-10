Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $182.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $310,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.