Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Cowen from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.