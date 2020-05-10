Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $38.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Raymond James reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. 69,126,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,525,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

