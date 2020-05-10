Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wedbush

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.68.

UAA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 15,594,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,965. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after buying an additional 116,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

