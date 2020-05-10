Under Armour’s (UAA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Under Armour to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 15,594,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,965. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 572,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

