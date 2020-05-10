UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.26. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

