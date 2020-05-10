Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

