Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 2,921,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

