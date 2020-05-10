Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

