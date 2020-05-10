Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at SunTrust Banks

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 2,921,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

