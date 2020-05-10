Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 2,921,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

