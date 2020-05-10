Unum Group’s (UNM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 2,921,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. CX Institutional increased its position in Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

