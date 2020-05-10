US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. 3,224,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in US Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

