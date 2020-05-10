US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

USFD traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. 3,224,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of US Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 259.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after buying an additional 3,131,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after buying an additional 623,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

