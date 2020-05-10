USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 564,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 111.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

