USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Lowered to $10.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USAC. B. Riley cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 564,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,256. The stock has a market cap of $864.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

