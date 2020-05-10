USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Cap of $707.24 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CPDAX, SouthXchange and Coinsuper. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $707.24 million and $607.50 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.02180557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 712,941,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,239,390 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, LATOKEN, FCoin, Hotbit, CPDAX, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinsuper and Korbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

