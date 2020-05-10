ValuEngine Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of AMP traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.61. 872,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 169,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

