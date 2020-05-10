ValuEngine Upgrades Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Hold

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

WBT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $757.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Welbilt by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Welbilt by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Welbilt by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

