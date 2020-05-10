Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 560.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Shares of VDE traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,865. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

