Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 8.1% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

VXF stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 741,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,793. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

