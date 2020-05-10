Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Reduced by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

