Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 230,369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 178,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,762,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 263,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,717. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

