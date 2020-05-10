Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

