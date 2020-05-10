Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,552,000 after acquiring an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,858,000 after acquiring an additional 728,895 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 849,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

