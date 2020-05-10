Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Increased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 3,078,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,663. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

