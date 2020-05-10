Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Trimmed by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

