Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VTV stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

