Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. Vaxart reported sales of $5.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $12.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $21.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 189.06% and a negative return on equity of 123.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of VXRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 2,519,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,136,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $180.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

In other Vaxart news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $2,537,292.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,601,765 shares of company stock valued at $16,240,609 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 477,223 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

