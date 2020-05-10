Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.14.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 390,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $9,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Venator Materials by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,721 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

