Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.14.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 390,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,236. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Venator Materials by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

