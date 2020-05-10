Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VNTR has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.14.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 390,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

