Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will post sales of $11.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.50 million. Veru posted sales of $6.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $45.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $50.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.60 million, with estimates ranging from $45.21 million to $59.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 244,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

