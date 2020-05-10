Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.64.

NYSE VST traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 2,831,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,040. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after buying an additional 3,329,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,239,000 after buying an additional 687,848 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,921,000 after buying an additional 2,990,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,695,000 after buying an additional 650,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

