Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.11.

VOYA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 731,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after buying an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

