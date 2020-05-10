Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 731,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

