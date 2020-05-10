Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.
Shares of VOYA stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 731,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
